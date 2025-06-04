Pakistan Cracks Down On International Child Pornography Ring German Mastermind Flees, Five Arrested

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Pakistani authorities have dismantled an international child pornography network operating out of a village in Muzaffargarh, Punjab. Five suspects have been arrested, while the alleged ringleade, ra German nationa, lfled the country before the raid.

In a press conference held in Islamabad, the Minister of State for Interior and Director General of the National Cybercrime Investigation Authority (NCCIA) shared details of the joint operation.

The gang is accused of sexually abusing children aged between six and ten, recording the acts, and selling the videos on the dark web for prices ranging from $100 to $500.

Officials said the German suspect had traveled to Pakistan for 20 days, during which he set up a fully equipped video studio and trained local individuals in the production of explicit content. The videos were then sent to the German national for distribution through dark web channels.

According to NCCIA, the case came to light following a tip-off from the Special Branch, which led to a surveillance operation and subsequent raid in the targeted village.

Authorities seized around 800 videos and arrested five Pakistani suspects. Interpol has been contacted through the Foreign Office to apprehend the foreign suspect.

Officials revealed that approximately 50 children were abused, and six have so far been rescued and placed in the care of the Child Protection Department. Disturbingly, some parents were also found to be complicit in the crimes.

“This is the first case of its kind in Pakistan,” said NCCIA DG Waqaruddin Syed, noting that the investigation uncovered a systematic and highly organized operation, with professional lighting, cameras, and a dedicated studio space.

In response to the case, the government has announced stricter legal measures. Sentences for child sexual abuse have been increased to 14–20 years, and no bail or out-of-court settlements will be allowed.

The NCCIA reiterated its commitment to combatting online exploitation and assured that further investigations are ongoing.