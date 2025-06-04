S. Korea's Presidential Frontrunner To Seek Dialogue With DPRK
Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, delivered a speech to supporters crowding the square and streets near the National Assembly building after midnight last night.
The civil rights lawyer-turned-politician said, he will get over the insurrection, committed by the ousted President Yoon Suk-yeol, with his botched martial law bid last Dec, pledging that any military coup will never be attempted again.
He vowed to revive the sluggish economy and boost people's livelihoods.– NNN-YONHAP
