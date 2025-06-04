Israeli Regime Launches Airstrikes In S. Syria Amid Rising Border Tensions

MENAFN - Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Jun 4 (NNN-SANA) – Israeli regime's warplanes carried out airstrikes overnight, on southern Syria, targeting military positions in Quneitra and Daraa provinces, following reports of a projectile launched from western Daraa towards the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, explosions rocked the city of Quneitra and the countryside around Daraa, with loud blasts heard across Izraa, Tel al-Mal, and Tel al-Sha'ar.

The observatory said, the strikes reportedly hit the 175th Regiment base and other strategic locations.

The strikes mark a significant escalation in an already fragile region, representing one of several incidents this week, following months of relative quiet.

The observatory said, the Israeli regime's response followed the firing of a single projectile towards Israel, a claim the foreign affairs authorities said in a statement, it could not confirm.

“We have not verified the origin of the reported fire towards the Israeli regime,” the Syrian statement said,“there are parties who seek to destabilise the region for their own benefit.”

The statement reiterated that Syria“did not and will not pose a threat to any side in the region,” affirming that its priority in the south is to reassert state authority and disarm non-state actors.

Earlier in the night, Israeli drone activity was reported over the Yarmouk Basin, a rugged area long considered a stronghold for militant groups. The observatory noted that, this week's strikes mark the first artillery fire from southern Syria towards the Israeli regime, since the collapse of the former Syrian government, in Dec.

The escalation has renewed concerns of a broader conflict. Since Jan, the Zionist regime has launched at least 56 strikes on Syrian territory, according to the observatory, including airstrikes and ground assaults, primarily targeting weapons depots, militia outposts, and command centres.

In its statement last night, Syria's foreign affairs authorities, condemned the latest Israeli bombardment, calling it a“blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty” and warning that the attacks would only“deepen regional instability at a time when de-escalation is urgently needed.”

It called on the international community to hold the Zionist Israel accountable, and support efforts to restore calm and security to Syria and the wider region.– NNN-SANA