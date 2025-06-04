Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Citizens, Residents On Eid Al-Adha

2025-06-04 05:05:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 4 (KUNA) - The Amiri Diwan on Wednesday relayed Eid Al-Adha greetings from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Kuwait's citizens and residents, wishing them happy Eid amid amity, security and safety.
The Amiri Diwan seizes this blessed opportunity to convey Eid Al-Adha greetings to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir also wished both Arab and Muslim worlds blessed Eid, security and stability, praying to Allah Almighty to protect Kuwait and its people and to grant them security and safety. (end) aa

