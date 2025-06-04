Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Exchanges Eid Al-Adha Congratulations With Arab, Muslim Leaders

2025-06-04 05:05:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah exchanged on Wednesday congratulations on Eid Al-Adha with Arab and Muslim leaders.
In his cables, His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to return this blessed occasion on Arab and Muslim nations with goodness, blessings, and further stability and security. (end)
