Kuwait Amir Receives Eid Al-Adha Congratulations From Senior Officials
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 4 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday congratulatory cables on Eid Al-Adha from His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir also received cables from His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Kuwait National Guard Chief Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Sabah, His Highness Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
In their cables, their Highness expressed best wishes and prayers on the blessed occasion, wishing many returns.
In turn, His Highness the Amir thanked them for their kind words and sentiments. (end)
