Brussels Grand Place: A Centerpiece Of Belgian History, Architecture
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Asmaa Al-Ridane
BRUSSELS, June 4 (KUNA) -- The Grand Place in central Brussels is considered one of Belgium's most prominent cultural and historical landmarks, attracting visitors from all around the world.
The square serves as a key destination for tourists, offering insights into Belgian heritage, architecture, and urban life.
Recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a World Heritage Site in 1998, the Grand Place is surrounded by buildings dating back to the 17th and the 18th centuries.
Notable buildings include the Brussels City Hall, built between 1401 and 1455 in the Gothic architectural style, and the "King's House" or "Bread House," which currently is the Brussels City Museum.
The square has been the site of major historical events, including the bombardment of Brussels carried out by the French Royal Army, under by King Louis XIV, which led to the destruction and subsequent reconstruction of most of its buildings.
Throughout the year, the Grand Place hosts various cultural and artistic events, and among the most prominent is the "Flower Carpet," held every August, in which the square's center is covered with a large, colorful floral display. (end)
