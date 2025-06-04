Every Year, They Return: The Day Kashmir Comes Home To Its Saint

Faithful at Khanqah Moula shrine in this File photo.

By Fiza Masoodi

Haleema doesn't speak right away. She stands at the edge of the shrine courtyard, eyes closed, breath slow. The sounds around her-chants, whispers, a bazar bustle-blend into silence. She holds a copper bowl filled with rose petals. Her other hand clutches her daughter's arm.

“I've been coming here since I was a little girl,” she says finally, opening her eyes.“Except for a few difficult years, I've rarely missed this day.”

She is 87 now. And for nearly 70 times in her life, she is back at Khanqah-e-Moula, a centuries-old wooden shrine built along the Jhelum River in Srinagar's old city.

It's the 660th Urs of Mir Syed Ali Hamadani [RA], the 14th-century Persian saint who brought Islam to Kashmir, and transformed much more than faith.

For the valley's faithful, he became Shah-e-Hamdan, a title that still lives in every prayer and breath.

His sanctum stays soulful. There's a sweet, smoky smell in the air. Pigeons beat their wings near the minaret. Devotees walk in barefoot, some holding prayer books, others just their thoughts.

In one corner, a young woman sits by herself. Her face is covered, but the shaking of her shoulders is not. She cries softly, pulling her scarf closer.

“There is something about this place,” she says, without being asked.“It reaches deeper than words. On this day, that feeling becomes stronger. It becomes everything.”

There's no grand speech or sermon here. Only return. This is a day when people come home. Not to walls, but to memory.

Mohammad Shaban walks with a carved wooden stick, tulips etched into its sides. He used to live just down the lane. The 72-year-old man grew up in the shadow of the shrine. But in the 1990s, like many others, he moved out, pushed by the political unrest that changed the city.

Still, he returns every year.

“We left the neighbourhood,” he says,“but not the shrine. We grew in its light. Without it, something in us feels lost.”

Faith, for him, isn't just about belief. It's about a place, a rhythm, a way of remembering who you are.

The Khanqah itself hasn't changed much. The walls are still decorated in gold script. The ceiling, made of delicate woodwork, opens like a sky. Inside, it's meditative but never empty. Time seems to slow here. Even stop, sometimes.

Among the visitors are the men and women whose families have kept the city's oldest skills alive. Woodcarvers, carpet weavers, paper maché artisans. Their forefathers came to Kashmir with the saint himself.

Shah-e-Hamdan didn't come only to preach. He taught and introduced trades that gave people not just faith, but a way to survive. Carpets, shawls, walnut wood panels-what the world now calls“Kashmiri” began with his vision.

Abdul Rashid still carries that inheritance. A master woodcarver from Khanyar, he walks slowly but proudly through the shrine's wooden archway.

“Shah-e-Hamdan is our mentor,” he says.“He didn't just guide us. He gave us tools and hands that could build.”

But these hands now face uncertainty. Many of the younger generation aren't picking up the tools. Some are leaving the valley. Some are stuck between hope and joblessness.

Sadiq Shah, a needlework artisan from Safa Kadal, looks around the crowded courtyard with a kind of urgency.

“Our youth are restless,” he says.“Many of them are lost, unemployed, depressed. If only they understood what this saint taught – how skill is also prayer – they would find a way forward.”

There is no stage or star speaker here. And yet, thousands arrive. Some walk for hours. Some carry offerings. Others bring nothing but a heart full of weight.

And somehow, that seems enough.

The shrine holds it all. The tired breath of an old woman. The tears of a girl finding peace. The silence of men who have carved for years without complaint. The whisper of the river outside.

Faith, here, doesn't ask for show. It asks for presence. And on this day, presence is everywhere.

A boy hands out dates and sweet meatballs to strangers. A woman feeds pigeons by the riverbank. Some sing slowly under their breath. Others spread out prayer mats by the wooden pillars.

The saint himself is long gone. But what he left behind-the rhythm, the reason, the return-still pulls people in. They come with petals. They come with prayers. And for one day each year, they find their way back.

The author is a Srinagar-based scribe and can be reached at [email protected]