Türkiye Awaits New Round of Russia, Ukraine Talks
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Tuesday that a fresh round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is anticipated, as both parties acknowledge the significance of continued dialogue.
In a conversation with a news agency, Fidan emphasized that the conflict, now approaching its fourth year, extends beyond a bilateral dispute and has evolved into a worldwide crisis due to external involvement.
He reaffirmed Türkiye’s unwavering opposition to the war and underscored the severe human and economic consequences, citing more than a million casualties and extensive destruction of major urban centers.
Fidan highlighted Ankara’s peace initiatives, such as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the 2022 Istanbul discussions, and several prisoner swap agreements.
He mentioned that momentum towards a ceasefire gained traction during the Trump administration and referenced his own diplomatic missions to Moscow and Kyiv.
According to Fidan, the meeting held on June 2 took place in a constructive atmosphere, culminating in an agreement to conduct a new prisoner exchange involving over 1,000 individuals.
Both Russia and Ukraine submitted documents detailing ceasefire terms, and the participants exchanged perspectives on a possible summit between their leaders.
They also concurred on the importance of scheduling subsequent negotiations.
“Given the current conditions and the psychological environment shaped by war, this was the best possible meeting. The key is not to leave the table and to maintain a commitment to a ceasefire and peace. This is our advice to the parties. Whether the table is in Türkiye or elsewhere is not important. What matters is that these parties keep coming together and continue talks,” Fidan stated.
