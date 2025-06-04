Bensang Pharmaceuticals Officially Enters Japanese Duty-Free Market, Opening A New Chapter In Health Consumption
Powerful Collaboration to Create a New Duty-Free Health Consumption Scene
Tokyo Duty Free is a world-leading travel retail platform with a global supply chain network and millions of passenger flows, serving as a key gateway for premium brands entering international markets. Bensang Pharmaceuticals, with its scientific formulations, stringent quality control, and diverse product portfolio, has earned strong market recognition. The brand will set up exclusive display zones in duty-free stores and launch limited-time promotional offers to meet the diverse health product demands of both international travelers and local consumers.
With growing health awareness, wellness products have become a new growth driver in duty-free consumption. Bensang's commitment to R&D and product innovation aligns perfectly with Tokyo Duty Free's positioning as the 'preferred destination for quality living.'
Strategic Expansion to Capture the Health Consumption Boom
As China's health industry continues to expand, its market size is projected to exceed 20 trillion by 2025. Duty-free channels, with their 'authenticity guarantee + competitive pricing,' have become the top choice for high-net-worth individuals and cross-border shoppers. Bensang's entry into duty-free stores is a crucial step in its globalization strategy, driving the Chinese health supplement industry toward premium and international development.
About Bensang Pharmaceuticals
Bensang Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to the R&D and production of high-quality health products, including dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices. The company aims to advance global health industry development and help people achieve a better quality of life.
