Blue Cross Collaborates With GBA Healthcare Institutions To Build An End-To-End, Seamless And High-Quality Cross-Border Healthcare Ecosystem

(From left to right) Mr. Zhang Xuming, Associate General Manager of Guangzhou United Family Hospital; Mr. Tong Ka Kei, Chief Executive Officer of HEAL Medical and HKIOC; Mr. Brian Siu, Executive Director of New Frontier and Chief Operating Officer of New Frontier GBA; Ms. Bonnie Tse, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross; Ms. Phyllis Chang, Director of Operations and Technology of Blue Cross; Dr. Wong Chi Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Chen Xinghai Medical Group

GBA Healthcare Service Network



This press release is for distribution in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region only. The distribution of this press release is not and shall not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or a provision of any insurance product outside Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited is a subsidiary of AIA Group Limited. It is not affiliated with or related in any way to Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association or any of its affiliates or licensees.

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 June 2025 - Blue Cross (Asia Pacific) Insurance Company Limited ('Blue Cross') is pleased to announce today a collaboration with United Family Healthcare ('UFH'), Hong Kong Integrated Oncology Centre ('HKIOC') and HEAL Oncology under New Frontier Group, and Zhongshan Chen Xinghai Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine ('Chen Xinghai Hospital'). They join forces to create a premium healthcare ecosystem in the Greater Bay Area ('GBA'), providing Hong Kong customers with value-based, end-to-end cross-border healthcare services that underscore quality, accessibility, affordability and seamless connectivity.



Through this collaboration, eligible individual and group medical insurance customers of Blue Cross can directly book consultations and surgical operations across the border at UFH's two integrated hospitals in the GBA Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital and Guangzhou United Family Hospital as well as Zhongshan Chen Xinghai Hospital. Should a medical procedure or surgery be required after consultation, the doctor will apply for pre-treatment assessments and direct billing services, allowing customers to focus on treatment and recovery without worrying about medical expenses, and delivering a truly seamless, quality and worry-free healthcare experience.Moreover, cancer patients can access comprehensive, one-stop diagnostic imaging and oncology treatment services at New Frontier Group's HKIOC and HEAL Oncology. Equipped with advanced medical equipment and staffed by experienced specialists, the centres provide comprehensive services from early diagnosis to personalised treatment plans and systemic therapy. Patients may opt for cross-border cancer care through their oncology network in the GBA. Their services are patient-centric and are designed to ensure patients and their families can focus fully on treatment without distractions.Eligible medical insurance customers may obtain a free medical consultation for cancer diagnosis. Blue Cross has established a dedicated customer service teamto facilitate expedited cross-border medical appointments for eligible customers.1. Value-based end-to-end solutions across the border prioritising affordability and seamless medical experiences.2. Doctor-driven application for medical expense pre-treatment assessment and direct billing servicesstreamlining treatment and claims experience.3. Dedicated hotlinefor Hong Kong customers for cross-border medical enquiries and expedited appointment bookings.4. Comprehensive end-to-end support from eligibility checks and appointment scheduling to treatment preparation, hospitalisation documentation and travel advice.5. Concierge-style hospitalisation services at UFH hospitals with dedicated staff offering in-room check-in and check-out assistance.6. Eligible medical insurance customers may receive one free dental cleaning servicefrom Blue Cross.said, 'We are thrilled to collaborate with exceptional medical institutions including New Frontier Group's United Family Healthcare, Hong Kong Integrated Oncology Centre and HEAL Oncology, and Zhongshan Chen Xinghai Hospital to create a seamless healthcare ecosystem in the Greater Bay Area. Our direct billing service enhances customers' medical and claims experience across the border. We strive to complement their healthcare journey from prevention and diagnosis to treatment and recovery, supporting them at every critical juncture. Tailored to the diverse needs and budgets of our customers, we provide more high-quality, affordable and 'Just Right' healthcare options and deliver a truly seamless, end-to-end experience in the GBA.'remarked, 'With the growing trend of Hong Kong residents seeking medical care in the mainland, Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital and Guangzhou United Family Hospital's strategic locations offer unmatched convenience. Most importantly, both hospitals are equipped with advanced facilities and specialist teams, assuring patients of top-tier medical solutions and care.'said, 'Since joining New Frontier Group last year, HKIOC has joined forces with HEAL Oncology under HEAL Medical to form Hong Kong's leading private oncology entity. Cancer care is a key focus of our core development efforts, and we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality medical services. Our case management team provides one-stop support for appointments, follow-up and approval, allowing patients to focus on treatment and recovery. We will continue to partner with different sectors to foster resource sharing and advance healthcare collaboration in the GBA.'said, 'As the first Guangdong-Hong Kong jointly built hospital of Tier 3 Class A integrating both Chinese and Western medicine and a national clinical trial institution for drugs and medical devices, Zhongshan Chen Xinghai Hospital is among the first batch of designated hospitals to use eligible Hong Kong drugs and medical devices and was included in a pilot scheme for Hong Kong's Elderly Health Care Vouchers. Our oncology centre excels in integrated multidisciplinary treatments that combine Chinese and Western medicine to develop personalised solutions for patients. Through this collaboration, we look forward to offering Hong Kong patients a wider range of therapeutic options.'This service is provided by Blue Cross appointed third party service provider.Direct billing service: Letters of Guarantee/credit limits are subject to the sum assured, and the insured may bear costs exceeding the approved amount/credit limit.Dedicated hotline is provided by Blue Cross appointed third party service provider.Free dental cleaning service is provided by designated hospital appointed by Blue Cross.Hashtag: #BlueCross

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ('Blue Cross') is a subsidiary of AIA Group Limited. With over 50 years of operational experience in the insurance industry, Blue Cross provides a comprehensive range of products and services including medical, travel and general insurance, which cater to the needs of both individual and corporate customers. Blue Cross distributes its products through various channels, including AIA agency force, online platform, direct sales, BEA network, insurance agents and brokers, as well as travel agencies.

In 2024, Blue Cross is assigned financial strength rating of A+ (stable outlook) and issuer credit rating of A+ (stable outlook) by S&P Global Ratings.



New Frontier Group

New Frontier Group is a Hong Kong-headquartered healthcare and life sciences company committed to advancing health services across China. As a leading integrated healthcare system, the Group has built an extensive network since its founding in 2016, now spanning approximately 92 cities in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its operations include 22 rehabilitation hospitals and over 300 home care stations, serving nearly 15 million patient visits annually. Under the Group, United Family Healthcare operates 11 general hospitals, 5 oncology centres, and more than 20 clinics nationwide, delivering care to over one million patients each year.



Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital

Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital stands tall above Shawei metro station, overlooking Shenzhen Bay. With a gross floor area of 73,000 square metres, the hospital is dedicated to serving the healthcare needs of families in Shenzhen and the Greater Bay Area.

Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital, as an integrated hospital under United Family Healthcare, is an institution participating in the Elderly Health Care Voucher Greater Bay Area Pilot Scheme Medical Institution, a designated medical institution in the third batch of the Hong Kong and Macao Drug and Medical Device Transit, and has been included in Shenzhen's 'First Batch of Pilot Units for International Medical Services'. As a general hospital under the United Family Healthcare network, it continues to uphold international service standards. With world-class medical services for all stages of life, the hospital focuses on family medicine combined with specialist services and rigorously follows evidence-based medical practices. For more information, please visit the website of Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital:







Guangzhou United Family Hospital

Guangzhou United Family Hospital is a comprehensive hospital under United Family Healthcare. Located in the core of the Pazhou CBD in Guangzhou, it offers excellent and high-quality medical and health services to patients, thanks to its advantageous geographical location, a top-notch medical team composed of internationally experienced doctors and domestic experts, as well as advanced medical equipment.

Guangzhou United Family Hospital has a total construction area of over 60,000 square metres and more than 100 beds. It offers multidisciplinary professional services in over 60 specialties and sub-specialties, including general practice, internal medicine, surgery, gynecology and obstetrics, pediatrics, oncology, and more. Additionally, it provides special services such as general family medicine, family-integrated delivery rooms, and others. The hospital hopes to enhance specialty exchanges in the cross-border medical field between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong and promote the development of medical services and research projects. For more information, please visit the website of Guangzhou United Family Hospital:







Hong Kong Integrated Oncology Centre

Founded in 2015, the Hong Kong Integrated Oncology Centre, along with the Hong Kong Integrated Diagnostic Imaging Centre, offers cutting-edge, high-quality, and holistic cancer treatment services. Our comprehensive approach includes early diagnosis, radiation therapy, systemic treatments, and supportive care services, such as psychological support and rehabilitation. New Frontier Group acquired the Hong Kong Integrated Oncology Centre in May 2024. Immediately followed the acquisition, Hong Kong Integrated Oncology Centre joined forces with New Frontier's subsidiary, HEAL Oncology, to further strengthen multidisciplinary cancer care, ensuring every patient benefits from integrated clinical expertise and the most appropriate, individualised treatment plans.

To ensure our patients receive the highest quality of care, the Centre is equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities and a team of dedicated medical professionals. Our services encompass all aspects of cancer management, from prevention and screening to imaging, diagnosis, laboratory pathology, and multidisciplinary treatment options, including innovative drug therapies and internal/external radiation therapy. Our seamless service process is designed to exemplify excellence in 'integrated cancer treatment,' ultimately extending patient survival and enhancing quality of life. Please visit



for more information.



HEAL Oncology

HEAL Oncology Limited, also a New Frontier Group subsidiary, is a private oncology centre located in Hong Kong's Central district. The centre offers an extensive array of oncology services accompanied by a diverse range of allied health services. HEAL Oncology is an essential component of HEAL Group, which also includes HEAL Medical Centre (a multispecialty clinic) and HEAL Fertility Centre (an assisted reproductive medicine clinic). These centres are all located within walking distance of each other for convenient patient access, facilitating a multidisciplinary approach to provide comprehensive and personalised treatment. Please visit



for more information.



Zhongshan Chen Xinghai Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine

As the first Guangdong-Hong Kong jointly built hospital of Tier 3 Class A integrating both Chinese and Western medicine, Zhongshan Chen Xinghai Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine is among the first batch of designated hospitals to use eligible Hong Kong drugs and medical devices and was included in a pilot scheme for Hong Kong's Elderly Health Care Vouchers. Integrating clinical services, medical education, research, and preventive care, the hospital is led and managed by a Hong Kong-based medical team and accredited as a national clinical trial institution for drugs and medical devices.

With a total floor area of 120,000 square metres and 1,100 beds, the hospital delivers over 1 million outpatient and emergency consultations, nearly 35,000 inpatient admissions, and approximately 25,000 surgical procedures each year.



Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance

Share