RTA Announces Integrated Project For Development Of Al Wasl Road Spanning 15 Km

Al Tayer Highlights Project Features:



Includes the upgrade of six key intersections, through the construction of five tunnels extending over 3,850 metres, and the widening of Al Wasl Road from two to three lanes in each direction.

Extends from the intersection of Al Wasl Road with Umm Suqeim Street to its junction with 2nd December Street, covering a total of 15 km.

Reduces travel times along the corridor by 50%.

Boosts the street's capacity to 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

Adds creative and aesthetic enhancements, such as pedestrian walkways, dedicated cycling tracks, boulevards, and vibrant urban spaces to enrich the area's environment.

Serves a vital district that accommodates more than one million residents and features an array of modern destinations including beaches, luxury hotels, fine dining venues, and upscale residential communities. Improves mobility for residents and visitors alike, enhances overall quality of life, and elevates traffic safety standards.

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 3rd June 2025:

In line with the directives of the wise leadership to accelerate the development of infrastructure projects and enhance the capacity of Dubai's road network, thereby improving traffic flow and keeping pace with the emirate's comprehensive development, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced an integrated project to upgrade Al Wasl Road. The initiative also aims to address urban expansion, accommodate population growth, and enhance the quality of life for both residents and visitors.

The development spans 15 km, from the intersection with Umm Suqeim Street to the junction with 2nd December Street. It includes the upgrade of six intersections, comprising enhancements to one junction and the construction of five tunnels totalling 3,850 metres. The street will be widened from two to three lanes in each direction. The project is expected to reduce travel times along Al Wasl Road by 50% and increase capacity from 8,000 to 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, stated:“Al Wasl Road Development Project forms part of a master plan developed by the RTA to upgrade the road network in the area, which also includes enhancements to Umm Suqeim and Al Safa Streets. These projects are designed with a focus on creative and aesthetic elements, incorporating dedicated pedestrian walkways, cycling tracks, boulevards, and vibrant urban public spaces that promote community interaction. The plan also features decorative landscaping and the creation of dynamic urban environments. The project serves a vital district that offers a broad array of modern tourism and lifestyle destinations, including beaches, luxury hotels, fine dining venues, and residential neighbourhoods, home to over one million residents.”

Six Intersections and Five Tunnels

Al Tayer added:“The project involves the development of Al Wasl Road from its intersection with Umm Suqeim Street to its junction with 2nd December Street, spanning a total length of 15 km. The street will be widened from two to three lanes in each direction. It also includes the upgrade of six intersections along Al Wasl Road, specifically at Al Thanya, Al Manara, Umm Al Sheif, Umm Amara, Al Orouba, and Al Safa Streets. This will be achieved through the construction of five tunnels with a total length of 3,850 metres.”

He continued:“The intersection with Al Thanya Street will undergo improvements, while a unidirectional tunnel will be constructed at the intersection with Al Manara Street. This tunnel will consist of three lanes and branch into two separate routes: two lanes from Sheikh Zayed Road to Jumeirah Street, and two lanes from Sheikh Zayed Road to Umm Suqeim Street, with a total capacity of 4,500 vehicles per hour.”

He explained:“The project also includes a tunnel on Umm Al Sheif Street, comprising two lanes in the direction from Sheikh Zayed Road to Jumeirah Street. This tunnel will be 750 metres long and will accommodate up to 3,200 vehicles per hour. In addition, a tunnel will be constructed at the intersection of Al Wasl Road with Umm Amara Street, featuring two lanes in each direction, with a total length of 700 metres and a combined capacity of 6,400 vehicles per hour.”

His Excellency further explained:“The project includes the construction of a unidirectional tunnel at the intersection of Al Wasl Road with Al Orouba Street, heading towards Jumeirah Street. The tunnel will be 625 metres long, with two lanes and a capacity of 1,400 vehicles per hour. It also entails the construction of a tunnel at the intersection of Al Wasl Road with Al Safa Street, measuring 750 metres in length and featuring two lanes in each direction, with an estimated total capacity of 6,400 vehicles per hour.” He added:“The project will also convert the Al Satwa roundabout into a signalised junction and implement surface-level enhancements at five intersections along Jumeirah Street, including upgrades to the traffic signal control system.”

Umm Suqeim–Al Qudra Corridor

The Al Wasl Road Development Project complements the master plan previously announced by RTA, which includes the upgrade of Umm Suqeim Street from its intersection with Jumeirah Street to its junction with Al Khail Road. Once complete, this upgrade will increase the street's capacity from 12,000 to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. It will also improve traffic flow and reduce travel time along the stretch between Jumeirah Street and Al Khail Road, from 20 minutes to just 6 minutes. The corridor serves a wide range of residential and development zones, with an estimated population exceeding two million residents.

The project also encompasses the development of six intersections along Umm Suqeim Street at Jumeirah Street, Al Wasl Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Road, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Road. It includes the construction of four bridges and three tunnels, totalling 4,100 metres in length. A tunnel will be built at the intersection of Umm Suqeim Street with Jumeirah Street, comprising two lanes in each direction, along with a signalised surface-level junction. Another tunnel will be constructed at the intersection with Al Wasl Road, featuring two lanes in the direction from Sheikh Zayed Road to Jumeirah Street, while maintaining seamless surface-level flow towards Sheikh Zayed Road.

The project also includes the construction of two bridges at the intersection of Umm Suqeim Street with Sheikh Zayed Road, designed to eliminate traffic weaving and overlap at the existing junction. Additionally, a tunnel will be built at the intersection of Umm Suqeim Street with First Al Khail Road to facilitate traffic flow from Al Barsha towards Sheikh Zayed Road, accompanied by surface-level enhancements at the intersection.

The project further involves the addition of a new lane on Umm Suqeim Street from its intersection with First Al Khail Road to Al Asayel Street, increasing the total to four lanes in each direction. Moreover, two elevated ramps will be constructed at the intersection with Al Khail Road: the first will connect Al Khail Road to the Al Quoz Industrial Area, while the second will facilitate traffic movement from Umm Suqeim Street to Al Khail Road in the direction of Deira.

Al Qudra Road

The RTA is currently undertaking the development of Umm Suqeim Street from its intersection with Al Khail Road to its junction with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, extending further to the intersection with Emirates Road. The scope of work includes the upgrade of the intersection with Al Barsha South through the construction of an 800-metre tunnel featuring four lanes in each direction, alongside a signalised surface-level intersection.

The project also involves the upgrade of major intersections along Al Qudra Road-starting from its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, passing through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and continuing to Emirates Road. This phase includes the development of several intersections, the construction of bridges totalling 2,700 metres in length, and the upgrade and widening of the existing street along an 11.6 km stretch. Upon completion, this stage of the project will significantly enhance street's capacity and reduce travel time from 9.4 minutes to just 2.8 minutes.

