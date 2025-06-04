Record 153 BD Students Applied For Rosatom's North Pole Expedition

Over 3,500 entries received from students from 20 countries, including Bangladesh, to participate in the North Pole Expedition- 6th Icebreaker of Knowledge. It is an international scientific and educational project implemented by the network of Nuclear Industry Information Centers (NIIC) with the support of Rosatom.

The winners' names in the 6th Icebreaker of Knowledge qualifying round international scientific and educational project will be announced on June 20.

The project, aimed at promoting natural science disciplines and technologies of the nuclear industry, involves the selection of students aged 14-16 from all over the world to participate in a scientific and educational expedition to the North Pole aboard the 50 Let Pobedy nuclear icebreaker. This year's expedition is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry and the 500th anniversary of exploring the Northern Sea Route.

Students from Bangladesh, Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, India, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Vietnam, and other countries took part in the foreign qualifying stage. This year, a record number of entries for the competition came from Bangladesh.

The competition was being held online on the goarctic website. In the final round of the competition, the applicants who have scored the most points will face another challenge: they will be asked to make a video presentation on how nuclear technology can change life in their countries. The creative assignments will be evaluated by an international jury.

The Icebreaker of Knowledge project is aimed at promoting natural science disciplines and technologies of the nuclear industry, finding and supporting talented and gifted children, developing their abilities, and offering career guidance. The project participants are students aged 14-16 from all over the world. The best of them embark on the Rosatom scientific and educational expedition to the North Pole aboard the 50 Let Pobedy nuclear icebreaker.

Since the launch of the project 6 years back, more than 350 gifted students have participated in Rosatom's Arctic expeditions. Russia is the only country in the world with a nuclear-powered icebreaker fleet. Today, there are eight nuclear-powered icebreakers in the icebreaker fleet of FSUE Atomflot.