Breaking: Monsoon Session Of Parliament From July 21 To August 12, Says Kiren Rijiju
This will be first session of Parliament after Operation Sindoor – India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.Also Read | Modi Govt to call spl Parliament session on Emergency anniversary: Congress
The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , has recommended the dates, Rijiju told reporters, as quoted by news agencies.
“Government has decided to commence Monsoon Session of Parliament from 21st July to 12th August 2025,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju was quoted as saying by the agency.
The last sitting of Parliament was during Budget Session which began on 31 January. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on 4 April, concluding the first Parliament session of the 2025.
The Monsoon session dates come amid Opposition INDIA bloc 's demand for a special Parliament session to discuss Operation Sindoor.'Parliamentophobia'
Leaders from 16 opposition parties demanded a special session of Parliament on India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi , as the INDIA bloc parties held a meeting on the issue in the national capital on 3 June.
While the government was not very keen on a special session, it announced the dates of Monsoon Session.Also Read | BJP slams Bhagwant Mann over 'One Nation, One Husband' slur on Operation Sindoor
"Parliamentophobia (noun). My word for the acute condition of a (Modi) government who have a morbid fear of facing Parliament. Running away from a Special Session," posts TMC leader Derek O'Brien wrote in X after govt announces dates for Monsoon Session amid demands for special session.
Under the rules, all issue can be discussed during the Monsoon session, the Minister said responding to a question on the opposition's demand, PTI report said.
