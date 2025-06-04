IPL 2025: No Victory Parade For RCB In Bengaluru Today, Say Traffic Police. Here's Why

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bengaluru Traffic Police on Wednesday said that there will be no victory parade for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the city today. This clarification comes as a disappointment to fans who had been eagerly waiting for celebrations after RCB's landmark IPL 2025 triumph.

Here's what Bengaluru traffic police say

Bengaluru Police further noted that a felicitation ceremony will be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium from 5 PM to 6 PM. Authorities have urged the public to avoid roads near Vidhana Soudha and Chinnaswamy Stadium between 3 PM and 8 PM due to expected traffic congestion.

'No victory parade in open vehicle'

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government will host a grand felicitation ceremony on Wednesday for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, which won its maiden IPL title after an 18-year wait.

The Home Minister G Parameshwara clarified that there will be no such procession (victory parade) due to security concerns, PTI reported.

“The team will come to Vidhana Soudha in a bus and will go to the cricket stadium in a bus after the felicitation. There will not be any procession in an open vehicle, Karnataka State Cricket Academy (KSCA) has said no to it considering security. Once the CM felicitates the team one or two may speak on behalf of the team, other than that there won't be anything. In the stadium, KSCA have their programme. All kinds of security and traffic arrangements have been made,” he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will honour the Rajat Patidar-led squad on the steps of the iconic Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat here.“I congratulate all the RCB team members, I also congratulate their fans. The whole country and the state is proud of them, RCB has never won the IPL, this is the eighteenth season and they have won and it has made me immensely happy,” Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said,“At 4 pm, I will felicitate the team on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha.”

RCB clinched their maiden IPL title with a thrilling six-run win over Punjab Kings in the final held in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, putting an end to an 18-year title drought. Having finished as runners-up three times in the past, RCB finally lifted the coveted trophy.

(With inputs from agencies)