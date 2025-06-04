403
Braskem's $763 Million Bet On Brazil's Petrochemical Future
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Braskem, Brazil's petrochemical giant, commits R$4.3 billion ($763 million) to expand its Duque de Caxias complex, the company announced.
The Transforma Rio project boosts polyethylene production by 230,000 metric tons yearly, starting in 2028. It marks Brazil's largest petrochemical investment in 15 years.
The Duque de Caxias complex employs 1,400 workers and supports 122 local suppliers with R$80 million in annual spending.
Transforma Rio creates 7,500 jobs, driving economic growth in Rio de Janeiro's Baixada Fluminense region. Braskem leverages Brazil's natural gas reserves , shifting to cost-effective ethane from naphtha.
This investment strengthens Brazil's industrial self-sufficiency, reducing plastic import reliance. Braskem uses tax incentives from Brazil's chemical industry regime to fund the project.
The company modernizes facilities with advanced technology, enhancing global market competitiveness.
Yet, challenges loom as Braskem faces debt pressures and a potential ownership shift. Businessman Nelson Tanure's bid to acquire control raises creditor skepticism.
The project's success hinges on financial stability and execution. Braskem's sustainability efforts, like water reuse and recycling, aim to address environmental concerns.
Transforma Rio signals Braskem's ambition to lead Latin America's petrochemical sector. It boosts local economies and positions Brazil as a key player in global plastics.
Business leaders watch closely as the project shapes industry trends and regional prosperity.
