403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazilian Consumer Pessimism Hits 34-Month High Amid Economic Pressures
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's consumer confidence index plummeted to 48.6 points in May 2025, its lowest level since August 2022, according to Ipsos data.
The sixth-largest drop among 30 surveyed nations reflects deepenin g economic anxieties as inflation, interest rates, and political tensions erode household optimism.
The index fell 2.7 points from April and 3.1 points year-over-year, sinking below the 50-point threshold separating hope from concern.
Persistent food inflation, now at 5.4% annually, and a benchmark interest rate of 14.75%-the highest since 2006-have strained budgets.
Central Bank efforts to curb prices through aggressive monetary policy have raised borrowing costs, stifling spending on big-ticket items.
Brazilian Consumer Pessimism Hits 34-Month High Amid Economic Pressures
Political polarization and stalled fiscal reforms further dampen prospects, with public debt nearing 77% of GDP.
Temporary relief emerged in April when tax cuts and wage-support programs briefly lifted confidence above 50 points. But May's reversal underscores structural fragility.
Comparatively, South Africa's index surged 7.2 points ahead of elections, while Canada gained 2.8 points on housing market stability.
The U.S. recorded its third monthly decline, hitting 50 points amid inflationary pressures.
However, by May 27, the Conference Board reported a 12.3-point surge in its Consumer Confidence Index after the trade truce with China.
Brazil's labor market remains a rare bright spot, sustaining incomes despite soaring debt burdens.
Analysts warn stagnant growth projections near 1.6% for 2025 could prolong consumer caution, risking a broader economic slowdown.
For businesses, the pessimism signals weaker demand, urging strategic adjustments to pricing and credit terms.
The sixth-largest drop among 30 surveyed nations reflects deepenin g economic anxieties as inflation, interest rates, and political tensions erode household optimism.
The index fell 2.7 points from April and 3.1 points year-over-year, sinking below the 50-point threshold separating hope from concern.
Persistent food inflation, now at 5.4% annually, and a benchmark interest rate of 14.75%-the highest since 2006-have strained budgets.
Central Bank efforts to curb prices through aggressive monetary policy have raised borrowing costs, stifling spending on big-ticket items.
Brazilian Consumer Pessimism Hits 34-Month High Amid Economic Pressures
Political polarization and stalled fiscal reforms further dampen prospects, with public debt nearing 77% of GDP.
Temporary relief emerged in April when tax cuts and wage-support programs briefly lifted confidence above 50 points. But May's reversal underscores structural fragility.
Comparatively, South Africa's index surged 7.2 points ahead of elections, while Canada gained 2.8 points on housing market stability.
The U.S. recorded its third monthly decline, hitting 50 points amid inflationary pressures.
However, by May 27, the Conference Board reported a 12.3-point surge in its Consumer Confidence Index after the trade truce with China.
Brazil's labor market remains a rare bright spot, sustaining incomes despite soaring debt burdens.
Analysts warn stagnant growth projections near 1.6% for 2025 could prolong consumer caution, risking a broader economic slowdown.
For businesses, the pessimism signals weaker demand, urging strategic adjustments to pricing and credit terms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment