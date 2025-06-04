Thailand To Hold Bilateral Talks On Border Issues After Cambodia's ICJ Warning

MENAFN - IANS) Phnom Penh, June 4 (IANS) Cambodia and Thailand are scheduled to hold a Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting on June 14 in Phnom Penh, centering on the border issues, as confirmed by the Cambodian foreign ministry on Wednesday.

The meeting comes at a time after soldiers of both countries briefly exchanged gunfire at the border area of Emerald Triangle on May 28, resulting in the death of a Cambodian soldier, according to media reports.

"Cambodia is committed to resolving border issues peacefully, through technical mechanisms and in accordance with international law," the Cambodian foreign ministry's spokesperson, Chum Sounry, said in a telegram message, adding that the meeting will focus on the area where a recent incident occurred.

Earlier on Sunday, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said that he plans to take the border issues concerning the Emerald Triangle area, Ta Moan Thom Temple, Ta Moan Toch Temple, and Ta Krabey Temple to the UN's International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Meanwhile, the Thai government in an official statement on Wednesday announced that in response to its request, Cambodia has agreed to convene the upcoming JBC meeting.

"With regard to questions that Cambodia may wish to resort to a judicial mechanism or a third party on this matter, Thailand, as Cambodia's neighbour, is committed to resolving bilateral issues through peaceful means, based on international law, relevant treaties and agreements... Thailand is ready to engage in negotiations with Cambodia through existing bilateral mechanisms, like the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), the General Border Committee (GBC), and the Regional Border Committee (RBC)," read the statement.

Regarding the exchange of gunfire at the border, which led to the death of a Cambodian soldier, the Thai government called the action an act of self-defence and a necessary measure to protect Thailand's sovereignty.

"The Royal Thai Government reaffirms its firm commitment to resolving this matter peacefully through negotiation in good faith with Cambodia, utilising existing bilateral mechanisms, in order to fully protect Thailand's sovereignty and territorial integrity. It remains confident that Thailand and Cambodia can resolve this issue based on good neighbourliness, the safety and well-being of people in border areas, and the same ASEAN family," the statement added.

The Thai Government called on Cambodia to work with Thailand in exercising maximum restraint, reducing tensions on the ground, and providing information to the public, with the aim of avoiding misunderstandings between the two countries.