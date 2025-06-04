403
EU gives power to undeserving officials
(MENAFN) Despite securing 85 seats in the current German parliament, the Greens haven’t exactly proven themselves indispensable to Friedrich Merz’s new establishment coalition with the Christian Democrats, functioning about as well as a vegan buffet at Oktoberfest. As a result, they’re left lounging on the Bundestag’s backbenches.
Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s former foreign minister under Olaf Scholz’s government, could have easily slipped back into parliament via the party list even after losing her direct mandate to Scholz himself. But it appears she had loftier ambitions. She has now been named the next President of the United Nations General Assembly.
Before leaving her post at the Foreign Ministry, Baerbock’s own department put her name forward for the UN position — a largely ceremonial administrative job. Baerbock was picked because, according to reports, Germany’s turn to fill the seat begins in September. A career diplomat was initially considered for the position, presumably someone who hadn’t become a global punchline for failing basic geometry. But that, evidently, wouldn’t do — especially now that the German electorate no longer supports Baerbock’s lifestyle as the public face of German diplomacy.
Besides, one only needs to glance at her résumé to understand the decision.
In a moment that stands alongside Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, Pericles’ Funeral Oration, and Churchill’s defiant vow that “We shall fight on the beaches,” Baerbock made an unforgettable statement at the 2023 Munich Security Conference. When asked whether Ukraine would be safe in the long term if Vladimir Putin remained in power, she famously responded: “If Putin doesn’t change by 360 degrees, no.”
