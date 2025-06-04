Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US commerce secretary criticizes India, Russia arms trade

2025-06-04 04:46:27
(MENAFN) India’s long-standing military trade relationship with Russia has sparked friction with Washington, according to the US Secretary of Commerce, who spoke at the eighth US-India Strategic Partnership Forum on Tuesday.

The official emphasized that President Donald Trump had directly raised these concerns with India and claimed that the Indian government was now “taking steps to address” them. The commerce secretary also suggested that India is gradually shifting toward acquiring military gear from the US.

“There were certain things that the Indian government did that generally rubbed the United States the wrong way. For instance, you generally buy your military gear from Russia. That’s a way to kind of get under the skin of America if you’re going to buy your armaments from Russia,” he said. He also pointed out that India’s involvement with the BRICS alliance, which challenges the dominance of the US dollar, “is not really the way to make friends and influence people in America.”

