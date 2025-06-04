AI Maturity Assessment 2025: Survey Reveals AI Readiness Levels Across 700 Global Organizations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the transformative potential of AI in economies and societies. Learn about AI adoption maturity with insights from a global survey of over 700 organizations. Discover how strategies, data readiness, compliance, and deployment stages impact AI success in this comprehensive report.

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Maturity Assessment, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to deliver substantial benefits to both economies and societies. As organizations shift AI technology implementation from the proof-of-concept stage to enterprise deployment, employing an enterprise-wide strategy and roadmap is crucial to prevent delays. Therefore, it is important to analyze organizations' AI readiness or maturity in terms of technology deployment.

To assess AI maturity, the publisher has conducted a global survey of IT and business decision-makers responsible for AI purchases across more than 700 organizations. While many organizations realize the value of AI, the successful application of AI technologies to achieve desired business outcomes depends on several factors, which the publisher has assessed and analyzed as part of the AI maturity framework.

The framework focuses on the following 4 parameters:



AI strategy and roadmap articulation

Data readiness

Regulatory compliance and policy alignment; and Stage of technology and deployment.

This report presents the results of the survey. It provides a glimpse of the following: Overall maturity of AI adoption amongst organizations, maturity of AI adoption by industry verticals, and insights on the stages of AI maturity adoption.

It also offers technology vendors and service providers a perspective on AI readiness concerning select parameters to assess potential opportunities that will create customer value and help end users understand the level of maturity in the overall landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Respondent Profile

Transformation



AI Maturity Framework Technology Implementation: Scaling Up AI Deployments

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Enterprise AI Maturity Remains Low

Key Findings

AI Maturity by Industry

AI Maturity by Dimensions

AI Maturity by Region

Strategy and AI Roadmap Articulation

Building an AI Strategy and Roadmap

Data Readiness

Data Readiness Framework

Technology Implementation

Technology Implementation: Key Industry Use Cases

Technology Implementation

Regulatory Compliance and Policy Alignment

Key Considerations When Designing AI Regulatory Compliance and Policy Measures Continuous Evolution of the Regulatory Landscape

Growth Opportunity Analysis



AI Maturity: Growth Opportunity for the Entire Ecosystem

Key Parameters for a Compelling Value Proposition

Development of End-to-end AI Capabilities Procurement of AI Solutions from a Diverse Ecosystem

Appendix



Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900