Tally MSME Honours Marks The Fifth Year Of Championing MSME Innovation And Growth

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Tally Solutions, a leading international technology provider of business management software, has announced the launch of the fifth edition of its flagship annual initiative-Building on the momentum of four successful years, MSME Honours continues to recognize and celebrate emerging entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of UAE's MSME ecosystem through innovation, resilience, and impact.

Over the last four editions,has received over 27,000 nominations with over 1500 entries from businesses in the Middle East, making it one of the biggest platforms globally to celebrate MSMEs. This year, Tally expects a record-breaking 20,000 nominations, of which 10% from the Middle East. The winners will be felicitated on. The honours will also spotlight MSME success stories from across

Addressing this initiative,, said“As we open nominations for the fifth edition in the UAE, we are proud to continue a journey that goes far beyond recognition. Tally MSME Honours has become a platform that uplifts real stories of resilience and everyday impact; stories that too often go unheard. Across the region, MSMEs are driving business success while shaping communities with their efforts – creating jobs, and redefining possibilities. With this edition, we look forward to celebrating those who lead with purpose and contribute meaningfully to the UAE's economic and social fabric. This initiative is our effort to align with the UAE government's ongoing vision to empower and recognize MSMEs as vital engines of innovation, employment, and sustainable growth.”

With a focus on lasting impact, Tally MSME Honours goes beyond recognition to elevate and empower entrepreneurial voices. The initiative offers continued opportunities for growth and visibility, with past winners becoming part of a thriving community of changemakers. Through industry panels, business forums, and ecosystem events, they gain a platform to share their journeys, strengthen partnerships, and drive sustained impact.



Wonder Women: Honouring women entrepreneurs who have defied odds to build thriving businesses and inspire change.

Business Maestro: Recognising experienced business leaders whose expertise and perseverance have laid strong foundations for others to follow.

NewGen Icon: Spotlighting startups that are redefining the business landscape with bold ideas and breakthrough innovations.

Tech Transformer: Celebrating businesses that are leveraging technology to boost efficiency and drive digital transformation. e-Preneur Icon: Rising solopreneurs based out of UAE that are homegrown and creatively deliver to clients.

will feature the following award categories:

The nomination entries will be judged by an esteemed panel comprising experts from the field of technology, the MSME domain, and the media. With a focus on inclusivity, the program aims to bring visibility to entrepreneurs from every corner of the UAE, across emirates, sectors, and stages of business maturity.