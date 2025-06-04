403
HR at a Crossroads: People Matters Launches SHRPA 2025 Research Survey to Shape the Future of People and Work
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) India, 4th June, 2025: People Matters, the largest and most trusted platform for HR and talent leaders in APAC, has launched the SHRPA State of HR Industry Report 2025 Surveys, marking the first phase of its annual flagship research initiative that returns for its second edition.
The SHRPA State of HR Industry 2025 Report brings together diverse voices that influence, shape, and set the future of the talent and tech landscape across Asia. Through its survey meant for CHROs, CXOs, and HR leaders, the report captures how business and talent leaders are answering the pressing question: Is HR ready for wha’’s next?
But to truly reflect the complex and interlinked nature of the HR ecosystem,’it’s necessary to capture insights from HR tech leaders, consultants, and investors. To assess the direction and speed of the wind filling the sails of HR as they keep up with external changes, People Matters launched its other key survey: the HR Tech Partner and Investor Survey.
SHRPA 2024 findings have already revealed some truths about the state of HR in the region such as, 95% of HR and business leaders identified maintaining high employee productivity as a top challenge for 2025 yet nearly half expressed dissatisfaction with their current ability to harness AI and analytics for productivity gains, underscoring a persistent gap between change readiness and execution.
The SHRPA 2025 research will go further and capture how leaders are responding to HR functional effectiveness, technology disruption, and total workforce planning (permanent employees, gig and contractors, digital labor, etc.), while taking a 360 degree look at laying the groundwork for practical, data-backed imperatives for 2026.
The final report will distill these insights into strategic priorities across and offer:
• A deep dive into strategic shifts shaping HR in 2025, including HR effectiveness, technology maturity landscape and total workforce planning
• An analysis of key talent and technology challenges, comparing historical patterns to emerging trends
• Exploration of future of work dynamics with a focus on GenAI, Agentic AI and predictive analytics integration
• A comprehensive look at HR transformation effectiveness, through proprietary indexes measuring change readiness, execution, and impact
• An extensive review of the HR tech ecosystem - growth, innovation, investments, and buyer behavior across APAC and the Middle East
• Practical imperatives for HR leaders and tech providers for 2026, to future-proof their functions, tech solution strategy and investments
Commenting on the launch of the survey, Pushkaraj Bidwai, CEO of People Matters, said: "This is a critical moment for the HR function. As the pace of change accelerates, leaders need better visibility into what’s working, wh’t’s not, and ’hat’s next. The SHRPA 2025 Surveys are our invitation to the community to come together, shar’ what’s real, and shape a roadmap that is grounded in execution and designed for relevance. The insights we gather will help HR and business leaders make sharper decisions in a rapidly evolving world of work."
Cheshta Dora, Head of Research, People Matters added, …#8217;This year’s research is about listening closely to both what leaders are prioritising and where the gap— still lie — especially as the pressure on HR to deliver impact grows. By bringing in perspectives from both decision-makers and enablers of change, we aim to give the industry a clear, honest view of where we are and actionable insights to drive business impact in the next”12-18 months.”
The SHRPA State of HR Industry Report 2025 will be launched at our flagship TechHR India conference this year. HR and business leaders are invited to participate in the SHRPA HR and Business Leader Survey while HR tech leaders, consultants, and investors can share their opinions through the SHRPA HR Tech Leader and Investor Surveys. This is your chance to shape one of the most important conversations in the people and work space.
