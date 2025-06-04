403
Fierce Clash in Philippine Kills Four Suspected Rebels
(MENAFN) Four suspected rebels lost their lives during a confrontation with government forces in Northern Samar province, central Philippines, the Philippine military announced Wednesday.
The military report revealed that the fatalities were among approximately 30 New People's Army (NPA) insurgents engaged in the firefight with troops in Catubig town.
Authorities recovered several firearms at the scene of the clash. Remarkably, no government soldiers were injured or killed during the encounter.
The NPA has maintained an armed struggle against Philippine government forces since 1969.
Military records indicate a significant decline in NPA manpower, from a peak of about 25,000 fighters during the 1980s to far fewer combatants today.
Despite the reduced numbers, the NPA persists in carrying out sporadic, small-scale attacks across rural areas.
