Dubai To Improve Beaches With New Facilities, Extensions To Bring In More Tourists

Dubai's public beaches will see an improvement with new facilities and experiences, as well as initiatives that will“enhance the attractiveness of the beaches ", an official told Khaleej Times.

Mohammed Ahli, Acting Director of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said“the project is based on the visitor experience. The experiences are different. The beaches we are used to are different from the past".

Ahli said the municipality has development plans to improve services in partnership with the private sector until 2029.“We support tourism throughout the year in our beaches. We want to enhance the attractiveness of the beaches as a global leader in tourism options. We want the coast to be inclusive for residents as well as tourists,” he said.

To continue attracting people to beaches during the summer, when the scorching heat often drives residents and tourists away from the sunshine, Dubai introduced night beaches in May 2023. The initiative proved highly popular, drawing 1.5 million visitors within just 18 months of their launch, according to Dubai Municipality in December 2024.

The announcement was made during the weeklong travel and tourism event, Arabian Travel Market, which ran from April 28 to May 1. During the event, the municipality's wildlife park Dubai Safari Park announced its initiatives, with proceeds going back to the park for wildlife care, rescue, and research.

Dubai's master plan for public beaches

In 2023, the Ruler of Dubai approved a master plan that will aim to increase the total length of public beaches by 400 per cent. This will include developing existing beaches with improved facilities and opening new beaches in Dubai.

The plan, called the 'Dubai Master Plan for Public Beaches', falls under the grander Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, in which the city will look to improve key urban areas and improve the efficiency of resource utilisation. It will also aim to develop 'green' areas, healthy and inclusive communities, and provide sustainable and flexible means of mobility.