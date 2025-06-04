UAE Approves Mandatory Higher Education Criteria For Emiratis Studying Abroad

UAE approved, on Monday, certain criteria for Emirati students pursuing higher education in universities abroad. Along with enhancing career-readiness , the decision aims to regulate international scholarship options in accordance with UAE's aspirations.

The criteria are as follows, based on international rankings approved by the Ministry:



The institution must be ranked among the top 50 universities worldwide in the intended field of study

If studying in the United States or Australia, the institution must be ranked among the top 100 universities in the intended field of study, and among the top 100 universities overall

If studying in any other English-speaking country (excluding the USA and Australia), the institution must be ranked among the world's top 200 universities in the chosen field and among the top 200 universities overall If studying in a non-English-speaking country, the institution must be ranked among the world's top 300 universities in the chosen field and among the top 300 universities overall

The eligibility of foreign universities ensures that UAE national students make well-informed decisions, and choose institutions and programmes with high quality.

The decision also grants citizen students currently studying overseas a one-year period to adjust their academic status. If a request for exemption is made, they will be reviewed by a special committee chaired by the General Secretariat of the Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council.