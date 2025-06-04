Dh4 Million Gift: UAE Doctor Offers Free Surgeries After Syrian Siblings Lose Limbs In Quake

When a powerful earthquake hit Syri in 2022, it changed the lives of two young siblings forever. Sham and her older brother, Omar, were rescued from beneath the rubble of their collapsed home. Both suffered severe injuries and lost their limbs.

They were brought to the UAE on the orders of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak , Mother of the Nation. Doctors at Burjeel Medical City (BMC) in Abu Dhabi treated them, and after life-saving surgeries and months of care, the children began their journey to recovery.

Their courage and strength inspired everyone around them, especially one UAE-based doctor, who felt motivated to launch a major new project to help others like Sham and Omar.

Now, as part of a humanitarian initiative , Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings, has announced that he will fund ten free, highly advanced prosthetic surgeries for underprivileged individuals. The announcement was made during the launch of the Al Muderis Osseointegration Clinic at Burjeel Medical City (BMC). The doctor has committed Dh4 million to enhancing the quality of life for those living with limb loss.

These transformative surgeries will be offered free of charge at the newly established clinic. The clinic is headed by Prof Dr Munjed Al Muderis, a distinguished orthopaedic surgeon who has assisted over 1,200 amputees around the globe in walking again using a specialised technique known as osseointegration.

"Losing a limb should not mean losing your independence," said Dr Al Muderis.“Mobility is life. This technology gives people the chance to move freely again, with confidence and dignity."

What makes this surgery different?

Unlike traditional prosthetic limbs that attach using tight sockets, which often cause discomfort, skin irritation, and instability, osseointegration involves placing a titanium implant directly into the bone. This acts like a natural extension of the body.

It not only provides more stable movement but also restores a sense called osseoperception, allowing patients to feel pressure and movement through the prosthetic, almost like a real limb.

First-of-its-kind in the region

This will be the first time these surgeries are offered in the Middle East, with the aim of reaching individuals who cannot afford these treatments independently.

The surgeries will be carried out in partnership with the Paley Middle East clinic. A dedicated medical team is being formed to evaluate patients and support them through the recovery process.

As part of the UAE's Year of the Community , the initiative focuses on helping people regain their independence and dignity, no matter their background.

"This is just the beginning," said Dr Al Muderis. "There are so many amputees out there waiting for the right kind of help. We hope this step brings real hope, and real change, to their lives."