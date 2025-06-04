QFMA Issues 2024 Annual Report

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) yesterday announced the issuance of its 2024 Annual Report, which highlights its key achievements and activities over the past year.

The QFMA annual report is a comprehensive reference that reflects the QFMA's commitment to developing an attractive and sustainable investment environment that contributes to achieving Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030.

The report sheds light on the regulatory developments of the Qatari capital market during 2024, in addition to the key procedures, initiatives and legislation related to the QFMA's competencies and the capital market activity.

The report also addresses the QFMA's most important contributions and activities, in addition to its participation in various local and international meetings and conferences related to the capital market in 2024.

It presents the QFMA's efforts in promoting transparency and stability in the Qatari market, protecting investors and enhancing their confidence in the market.

QFMA continued to perform its tasks and duties and implement its powers and competencies during 2024, in continuation of its essential role in maintaining a strong, regulated and competitive capital market in the State, based on its flexibility, and its constant adherence to strict international standards in investor protection, market surveillance, and QFMA development to be able to keep pace with all developments and changes taking place in the world's most advanced capital markets.

During 2024, QFMA continued to work on developing the legislative and investment environment and supporting the digital transformation of the Qatari capital market infrastructure, reflecting its interest in innovation and sustainability to remain at the core of the QFMA's strategy 2023-2027 aimed at strengthening Qatar's position as a leading hub for foreign investments attraction and capital investment in the region.



Regulating capital markets and issuing legislation are at the core of the key tasks and competencies of QFMA.

The close link between tasks and competencies represents the first and main pillar of the QFMA's aspirations to ensure the continued development of the Qatari capital market and to consolidate its stability in a way that provides dealers and investors with an attractive and stimulating investment environment that will advance the market to developed levels that enable it to compete strongly at the regional and global levels.

From this standpoint, QFMA pays attention to keep pace with any developments or changes that may occur in its local, regional and international surroundings, in terms of market regulation mechanisms and standards and legislative and legal environment that regulates the work of such markets