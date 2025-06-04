GWC Celebrates World Food Safety Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Reaffirming its commitment to food safety standards, Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC) – one of the leading logistics providers in the MENA region, celebrated World Food Safety Day 2025.

The global campaign, held annually on June 7, is organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations to raise awareness about the importance of food safety and its impact on public health.

This year's theme,“Food Safety: Science in Action”, focuses on promoting global awareness of food safety issues, preventing foodborne illnesses, discussing collaborative approaches to improve food safety across sectors, and advocating for solutions to enhance food safety practices.



Matthew Kearns, GWC's Acting Group CEO, said:“We are committed to maintaining our leadership in delivering cutting-edge logistics solutions that uphold the highest standards of food safety. Our adherence to rigorous standards firmly establishes GWC as a trusted provider of advanced logistics solutions, fully aligned with international food safety protocols and global quality benchmarks.”

He added:“GWC delivers integrated food storage and distribution services, underpinned by a forward-thinking risk management strategy. The company's unwavering commitment to the highest standards of quality, health, and safety has earned it exceptional credibility and trust across the market.”

This reputation is further reinforced by a series of strategic contracts with leading retail chains and specialized food companies has implemented a robust food safety plan that engages all stakeholders across the supply chain, forming the foundation for its advanced cold chain infrastructure. This sophisticated system enables the safe and hygienic handling and transportation of a wide variety of food products.

Ensuring strict compliance with food safety protocols, GWC's team of professionally certified food handlers closely monitor every stage - from shipping to customs clearance and warehousing to transportation and last-mile delivery - with the expertise to identify and address any signs of contamination, spoilage, or expiry.

GWC's distribution centers provides state-of-the-art facilities capable of maintaining temperatures all the way from -25 ̊C up to an ambient +25 ̊C. Even in the event of a large-scale power outage, the facilities have secondary power sources which enables the operations to run seamlessly without disruption. Interestingly, these warehouses are fitted with wind catchers, an ingenious technology of ancient engineering.

It enables the control of airflow which helps maintain indoor temperatures up to 20 ̊C cooler. Environmental and facilitative advantages like these give GWC the flexibility and capability to deliver food products all over the country in optimum conditions.