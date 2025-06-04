Al Khor Announce Departure Of Moroccan Defender Rhaili

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Al Khor SC announced yesterday that they have parted ways with Moroccan defender Adil Rhaili following the end of his contract for the 2024-2025 season.

In an official statement, the club expressed gratitude to the player for his tenure with the team, during which he played a pivotal role in securing Al Khor's promotion to the First Division before the club was relegated once again at the end of the past season to the Second Division.

The 34-year-old Rhaili joined the club in the early 2023-2024 season.

After concluding his two-season stint with Umm Salal SC, he went on to make 22 appearances for Al Khor SC in the Ooredoo Stars League.

Al Khor SC concluded last season's Ooredoo Stars League campaign in 12th and final place, with a total of 13 points, resulting in their return to the Qatari Second Division.



