Al Duhail Sign Polish Striker Krzysztof Piatek

Doha, Qatar: Al Duhail SC announced the signing of Krzysztof Piatek on Monday, with the Polish striker to add firepower to the Qatar Stars League club.

Piatek, 29, joins Al Duhail from Basaksehir, having netted 21 goals in the 2024-25 season for the Turkish club.

Piatek will be a welcome addition for Al Duhail, who parted ways with all-time topscorer Michael Olunga on Saturday, with the Kenyan striker having netted 130 goals in his time with the club.

Piatek has extensive experience in European leagues, having previously played for Italian clubs AC Milan, Genoa and Fiorentina, and Hertha BSC in Germany. He has been capped 35 times by Poland, scoring 12 goals.

Al Duhail, who finished second in the Qatar Stars League 2024-25, will make a return to the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 after missing out on the last edition.

