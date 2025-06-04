Arshad Stars As Black Hawks Clinch QCA Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A breezy half century from Adnan Irshad and a four-wicket haul by Awais Riaz propelled Black Hawks to a convincing 56-run victory over Arabian Knights in the final to lift the QCA Cup on Saturday.

The winners were honoured by Abdullah Al Abdullah, Director of Domestic Cricket, Qatar Cricket Association (QCA).



Adnan, who made 37-ball 51 (2x4s, 3x6s) shared an opening stand of 45 runs with Jamshaid Anwar (33) and a 70-run second-wicket association with Syed Kazim (35).

Imdad Hussain (17) and Zaigham Abbas (26) later added to Black Hawks' total of 181 for 5 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Arabian Knights were bowled out for 125 runs in 18.3 overs.

Riaz, who opened the bowling with Zabih Ullah, was the most successful returning figures of 3.3-1-13-4.

Kazim claimed two wickets while Ullah, Abdullah Shahzad and Saad Abbasi claimed a wicket each.

Wasim Muhammad made the highest score of 23 runs for Arabian Knights.

Adnan Irshad was named Man of the Match