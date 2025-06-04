A Multilingual Launch Of The Green Guide For Hajj And Umrah In The United Kingdom

Organized by Global One and Greenpeace MENA as part of the Ummah For Earth Alliance, with the support of Greenpeace UK.

- Nouhad AwwadLONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Green Guide For Hajj and Umrah was launched in its 5 new languages (Turkish, French, Hausa, Urdu, and Dutch) in addition to Indonesian language during an event called“Renewing Our Oath: A Green Hajj Across Languages”. This launch was co-organized by , Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Greenpeace UK and is under the Ummah For Earth Alliance 's Campaign for a Green Hajj 2025. Rt Hon Yasmin Qureshi MP, Chair of the APPG on Hajj and Umrah, hosted the event in the Houses of Parliament.“By launching this guide at the United Kingdom Parliament, we reaffirm the critical role of faith, culture, and community in driving meaningful climate solutions”, said Professor Husna Ahmad, OBE, CEO of Global One.Around 60 people participated, including Islamic scholars, Imams, Hajj and Umrah tour operators, representatives of interfaith organizations, and individuals leading on environmental work. During the launch event, a Panel Discussion titled“Unity in Diversity: A Multilingual Approach to Green Hajj” was held, and the guide was distributed to the attendees who took a collective pledge to adopt and promote an eco-friendly Hajj.Professor Ahmad explained:”We celebrated the guide's multilingual release, including new Turkish, French, Urdu, Hausa, and Dutch editions-languages widely spoken across the UK's diverse Muslim population. This event contributed to building momentum toward COP30, offering a powerful model of interfaith and diaspora engagement for environmental justice”.The launch highlighted the UK diaspora's leadership in climate-conscious faith practices, showcased the newly translated guides, featured reflections from Muslim scholars, youth voices, and parliamentarians, helped inspire Mosques, Hajj operators, and pilgrims to embrace sustainable pilgrimage, and finally demonstrated how faith communities contribute to the UK's climate ambitions.“Ummah For Earth Alliance has worked tirelessly over the past five years to promote the importance of the Green Hajj and Umrah. We launched this dedicated guide for that, the Green Guide For Hajj and Umrah, in 9 different languages, aiming to raise environmental consciousness as an essential pillar of spiritual practice. From reducing energy and water consumption to using local food to avoiding single-use plastic to promoting sustainable transport, our efforts aim to align the sacred pilgrimage of Islam with the values of trust (Amanah) stewardship and wisdom”, said Nouhad Awwad, Campaigner and Global Outreach Coordinator for the Ummh For Earth Project at Greenpeace MENA .The Green Guide For Hajj and Umrah was developed by Global One and first published online in 2021. The Guide gives an overview of the teachings of Islam concerning the conservation of the environment during Hajj and Umrah. It also provides recommendations to enable a greener pilgrimage.ENDSFor media inquiries, please contact:Madeleine Arnaout, Global Communications and Key Influencers Lead for the Ummah for Earth Project at Greenpeace MENA, ..., +961 76 343 278About Ummah For Earth AllianceUmmah for Earth is a faith-based climate alliance of 50 organizations and individual allies worldwide. We have been focusing on empowering communities and local environmental initiatives, shedding light on the intersection between Islamic faith and climate action, and encouraging and helping Muslims and others to raise their voices for the well-being of our common home.About Greenpeace MENAGreenpeace Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is an independent environmental organization that was established in 2018 to address the complex and unique environmental and climate challenges facing the MENA region. The organization dedicates its efforts to empowering local communities and working with allies to develop innovative and effective solutions that help individuals live in harmony with the environment. The organization's vision is to preserve the natural wealth and diverse local communities of the region and ensure a decent life for future generations in a world of peace, sustainability, and justice. Greenpeace MENA believes that progress in economic, social, and technological fields can be achieved without negatively impacting nature. It works creatively and collaboratively with partners and advocates to mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis and promote sustainable practices and climate change adaptation.About Global OneGlobal One is a UK-based Muslim women-led international development NGO with registered offices in Kenya, Nigeria, Bangladesh and Jordan. Global One uses faith and culture as tools for increasing knowledge and promoting positive behavioural change in communities. They train and support women leaders of the future through our projects, consultancy services and within the organisation.

Hiam Mardini

Greenpeace MENA

+961 71 553 232

...

