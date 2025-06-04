403
Musk calls big, beautiful bill as morally corrupt
(MENAFN) Tech magnate and ex government efficiency official Elon Musk has lashed out at US Leader Donald Trump’s flagship tax legislation, labeling it an overstuffed spending package and a “disgusting abomination.”
The key piece of legislation narrowly passed in the House of Representatives last week and now heads to the Senate. Its primary purpose is to avert a year-end tax hike while also raising the already massive US debt ceiling by an additional $4 trillion.
Musk, who recently stepped down as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has consistently criticized the bill, asserting that it undermines efforts to streamline the federal budget.
“I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” he wrote on X on Tuesday.
“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” he added.
During an interview with a news outlet last week, Musk emphasized that the measure “undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” by contributing to the national deficit.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, however, rejected Musk’s criticisms, insisting that the legislation would actually deliver $1.6 trillion in savings, reduce government spending, and bring tax relief. “With all due respect, Elon is simply wrong about the One Big Beautiful Bill,” he said during a press conference, adding that “Congress is working hard to get this to President Trump’s desk by July 4th.”
When asked about Musk’s remarks, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt acknowledged that Trump is aware of the former advisor’s views but stressed, “it doesn't change the president’s opinion,” she said Tuesday.
