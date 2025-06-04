Qatar Society Of Engineers Affirms Commitment To Supporting Efforts To End Plastic Pollution

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: On the occasion of World Environment Day, marked annually on June 5, Qatar Society of Engineers (QSE) reaffirmed its commitment to supporting national and global efforts to protect the environment and promote sustainability, in alignment with the goals of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

In a statement released yesterday, the Society noted that World Environment Day 2025, held under the theme“Beat Plastic Pollution”, highlights the scale of environmental challenges caused by the growing production and consumption of plastic materials.

The statement emphasized the harmful impact of plastic pollution on wildlife, biodiversity, and human health, adding that this annual occasion is a key opportunity to raise public awareness about the dangers of plastic waste. It also serves as a call to reduce reliance on single-use plastics, foster a culture of recycling and reuse, and support innovation in the development of sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives.

The Society called on individuals and institutions across both public and private sectors to actively engage in environmental initiatives and contribute to building a more ecologically secure future for current and future generations. It also announced the launch of a public awareness campaign through its digital platforms, featuring a series of short environmental messages aimed at promoting environmental responsibility, encouraging proper waste management practices, and cultivating a culture of environmental respect and preservation.

In its statement, QSE stressed that addressing environmental challenges - particularly plastic pollution - requires collective action and strong collaboration between government and society. This, it noted, is essential to advancing the environmental goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.