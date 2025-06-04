Amir Sends Condolences To Indian President, Prime Minister
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent cables of condolences on Wednesday to President of the Republic of India HE Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister HE Narendra Modi, on the victims of the floods that swept through several northeastern states of the country, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.
