PUMA's Voices Of A RE:GENERATION Present 2024 Sustainability Report For Young Audiences

Sports company PUMA is making its 2024 sustainability report accessible for young audiences with the help of video and social media content created by the Gen-Z environmentalists that are part of the Voices of a RE:GENERATION initiative.

The Voices, who joined PUMA in 2023 to advise the company on its sustainability strategy, will summarize the complex content of the report and focus on the issues that matter most to young audiences, including climate change and circularity. In doing so, they offer fresh takes on PUMA's environmental priorities, while reflecting the concerns and expectations of Gen-Z.

“As a brand, we know that publishing sustainability data isn't enough. Today's consumers want clarity, action and accountability and they want it communicated in ways that resonate,” said Kerstin Neuber, Senior Director Corporate Communications at PUMA. “The Voices will help us share our challenges and achievements in a way that's accessible, honest and rooted in the issues young people want to know more about.”

In its 2024 sustainability report, PUMA details the tangible process it's making to lower its carbon footprint across both its own operations and supply chain. This includes setting science-based targets, increasing renewable energy use and working closely with suppliers to drive measurable reductions. The brand is also stepping up its approach to circularity. In 2024, it reduced waste to landfill by 87.8% per footwear pair and diverted 99% of fabric waste from landfill, with the majority reused or recycled.

To address material choices, PUMA has committed to sourcing deforestation-free bovine leather by 2030 and is partnering with the Textile Exchange and cattle farmers in Brazil to support both animal welfare and protect critical forest ecosystems that store vast amounts of carbon. It's also expanding initiatives like RE:FIBRE, the brand's textile-to-textile recycling programme, to cut reliance on virgin polyester and lower the environmental footprint of its products and packaging.

PUMA achieved its goal of making 9 out of 10 products from recycled or certified materials and made further progress with its sustainability targets, such as lowering its greenhouse gas emissions. The full report, containing more than 200 pages, was published in late April.

As a result of its“Conference of the People” event in London in 2022, PUMA made it a priority to be more proactive in communicating its sustainability strategy to younger audiences. New research commissioned by PUMA shows that more than half (55%) of 18–27-year-old consumers globally believe brands aren't being transparent enough about their environmental impact. Reducing carbon emissions is one of the top priorities for Gen-Z when it comes to responsible production, with one in four (25%) identifying it as a major concern.

