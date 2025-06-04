Gold Forecast Today 04/06: Look Bullish (Video)
- The gold market initially tried to rally a bit during the course of the trading session on Tuesday but gave back gains rather significantly to show hesitation. However, late in the day, it does look like we are trying to do everything we can to turn the market around and rally. Because of this, I suspect that there are plenty of buyers on dips and it is probably only a matter of time before we get back to the upside and try to go looking at the $3,500 level.
I like buying dips. I don't have any interest in shorting gold. I think right now we are basically in the middle of the $3,200 to the $3,500 ring. And therefore, we are just trying to do what we can to make things consolidate, work off some of the previous froth, and then eventually take off to the upside and go looking towards the $3,800 level based on the measured move.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we were to break down below the $3,200 level, we might have to reset closer to the $3,000 level, but as things stand right now, I think that's very unlikely. Ultimately, this is a bullish market for the longer term. I have no interest in shorting gold anytime soon.Ready to trade our Gold forecast ? We've shortlisted the most trusted Gold brokers in the industry for you.
