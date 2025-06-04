403
Natural Gas Forecast Today 04/06: Gas Stalls Again (Video)
- The natural gas market did fall a bit during the trading session here on Tuesday in the early hours as we continue to see a lot of noise. As shown on the chart, there is a bit of a range in my mind from the $3.80 level on the top to the $3.15 region on the bottom. Ultimately, I think this is a scenario that makes a lot of sense because we have a lot of noise coming out of Europe at the moment as to whether or not Europe will have to buy more U.S. natural gas.
