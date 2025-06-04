403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/SEK Today 04/06: Rallies From Extreme Lows (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- We see the US dollar rally a bit against most currencies around the world during the trading session on Tuesday, in the Swedish krona wasn't any different. It's interesting that we find ourselves near the 9.5 SEK level, because this is an area that lines up as the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the massive rally that we had seen in the US dollar in subsequent pullback over the last couple of years. Furthermore, it's probably worth noting that the US dollar seems to be fighting back against several currencies at the moment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment