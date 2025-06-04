AI-Powered Coding Faces Hurdles For Novice Developers

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Vibe coding-a term popularised by former Tesla and OpenAI engineer Andrej Karpathy-has emerged as a transformative approach in software development. By leveraging large language models , developers can generate code through natural language prompts, effectively shifting the role of programmers from manual coding to guiding AI-generated outputs. This method has gained traction among experienced developers and hobbyists, offering a more intuitive and creative coding experience.

However, for those new to programming, vibe coding presents significant challenges. Inexperienced users often struggle with the nuances of AI-generated code, leading to issues such as bugs, security vulnerabilities, and inefficient code structures. The reliance on AI can obscure the underlying logic of the code, making it difficult for novices to understand and debug their applications effectively.

One of the primary concerns is the tendency of AI models to produce code that, while syntactically correct, lacks contextual understanding. This limitation can result in code that doesn't align with the intended functionality, requiring manual adjustments that novices may find challenging. Moreover, AI models have a finite context window, meaning they can“forget” earlier parts of a conversation or codebase, leading to inconsistencies and errors in the generated code.

The rise of vibe coding also raises questions about the development of foundational programming skills among new developers. As AI handles more of the coding process, novices may miss out on learning essential concepts such as algorithm design, data structures, and debugging techniques. This gap in knowledge can hinder their ability to progress to more complex programming tasks and adapt to situations where AI assistance is insufficient.

Industry experts suggest that while vibe coding can be a valuable tool, it should complement rather than replace traditional learning methods. By combining AI assistance with a solid understanding of programming fundamentals, developers can harness the benefits of vibe coding while mitigating its drawbacks. Educational institutions and training programs are encouraged to integrate AI tools into their curricula thoughtfully, ensuring that students develop both practical skills and theoretical knowledge.

