Dharmendra Pradhan Announces Launch Of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' Tomorrow
Under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0', the aim is to plant 10 crore trees, the Union Minister said on Wednesday in a post on the social media platform X.
He appealed to all students to plant a tree in the name of their mothers.
Highlighting that more than a figure, Ek Ped Maa ke Naam 2.0, is a symbol of our love and responsibility towards nature, he urged everyone, especially his "student friends", to plant trees in the name of their mothers.
The Union Minister said that a tree in the name of the mother is a respect for both the mother and nature.
This year, World Environment Day is themed 'Beat Plastic Pollution'.
The campaign was launched on June 4, 2024, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by planting a 'Peepal' sapling at Buddha Jayanti Park in New Delhi.
The initiative not only seeks to honour mothers but also aims to create a greener and more sustainable future for generations to come.
This initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in collaboration with state governments and union territories, achieved its target of planting 80 crore saplings by September 2024.
The campaign, which follows a "Whole of Government" and "Whole of Society" approach, engaging citizens, communities, and local administrations in a concerted effort to restore India's green cover, received an overwhelmingly positive response, with numerous states surpassing their plantation targets ahead of schedule, an official statement said.
Notably, PM Modi, during his visit to Mauritius in March, planted a tree there, promoting tree planting in honour of mothers. The initiative reflects PM Modi's ongoing commitment to environmental conservation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment