Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Nargis Fakhri And Sonam Bajwa Relive Titanic Moment On A Cruise
Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Masti' actor posted a video in which he, along with his co-stars from“Housefull 5,” could be seen watching the sunset together on a cruise. They are all seen sharing laughs and enjoying the moment. Riteish also added the soulful 'Titanic' theme track to the video. Sharing the heartfelt clip, he wrote,“From the deck to the big screen Shooting on a cruise was a fun ride. Here's a glimpse of the gang before the madness unfolds! #Housefull5 in theatres this Friday, are you ready to set sail with us? #2daystogo.”
Even Akshay Kumar recently treated fans to a throwback video from the shoot of his upcoming film,“Housefull 5.” Reflecting on the experience, he shared that the past year was filled with non-stop laughter, joyful chaos, and unforgettable memories created with his energetic co-stars - including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, and others from the film's ensemble.
“Last year was all laughs, chaos, and countless memories with this mad bunch, and now we're back, ready to bring the madness to you! Grateful for the friendships, the fun, and every moment in between. #Housefull5 hits screens this Friday!” the Kesari Chapter 2 actor wrote as the caption.
The upcoming film“Housefull 5” features an impressive ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the comedy drama is slated for a theatrical release on June 6. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
