Swiss Minister Highlights Blatten 'Miracle' At Disaster Reduction Meeting
“[In Blatten, canton Valais] only one person is missing. Given the brutality of the event, this is almost a miracle,” Cassis told 4,000 participants at the eighth meeting of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in Geneva on Tuesday.
The Swiss minister called for greater investment in prevention, based on science. Swiss parliamentarians also want more resources to combat natural hazards. Switzerland spends CHF2-3 billion a year on disaster risk reduction at home and CHF250 million abroad.More More Melting permafrost threatens mountain regions. What can be done?
