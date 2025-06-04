Swiss Minister Highlights Blatten 'Miracle' At Disaster Reduction Meeting

Français fr Cassis:“presque un miracle” que Blatten n'ait fait qu'un disparu Original Read more: Cassis:“presque un miracle” que Blatten n'ait fait qu'un dispar

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The fact that only one person is missing after the huge glacier collapse that engulfed the Swiss mountain village of Blatten last week is "almost a miracle", according to Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. On Tuesday in Geneva, he urged the international community to "spring into action" to tackle the problems of natural disasters. This content was published on June 4, 2025 - 09:22 5 minutes Keystone-SDA

“[In Blatten, canton Valais] only one person is missing. Given the brutality of the event, this is almost a miracle,” Cassis told 4,000 participants at the eighth meeting of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in Geneva on Tuesday.

The Swiss minister called for greater investment in prevention, based on science. Swiss parliamentarians also want more resources to combat natural hazards. Switzerland spends CHF2-3 billion a year on disaster risk reduction at home and CHF250 million abroad.

