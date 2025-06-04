Tariff Gloom Weighs On Swiss Companies

Français fr La politique de Trump assombrit les perspectives des PME suisses Original Read more: La politique de Trump assombrit les perspectives des PME suisse

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in Switzerland are extremely pessimistic about ongoing geopolitical tensions and US President Donald Trump's tariff policy, according to a survey. This content was published on June 4, 2025 - 09:53

A barometer of business sentiment among SMEs, compiled by the Neue Zürcher Zeitung and the Kalaidos University of Applied Sciences, revealed an overall index of -6.3 points in 2025, the lowest level since it was created. Last year, it stood at 0.6 points. This value reflects a high level of insecurity among SMEs over the next twelve months, say the survey authors.

The effects of current US economic policies are being felt particularly sharply among SMEs. According to the survey, they are weighing on export expectations and on investment and purchasing decisions. Almost 60% of the companies surveyed consider their growth prospects to be more negative as a result of Trump's tariff policy.

