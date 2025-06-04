Tariff Gloom Weighs On Swiss Companies
A barometer of business sentiment among SMEs, compiled by the Neue Zürcher Zeitung and the Kalaidos University of Applied Sciences, revealed an overall index of -6.3 points in 2025, the lowest level since it was created. Last year, it stood at 0.6 points. This value reflects a high level of insecurity among SMEs over the next twelve months, say the survey authors.
The effects of current US economic policies are being felt particularly sharply among SMEs. According to the survey, they are weighing on export expectations and on investment and purchasing decisions. Almost 60% of the companies surveyed consider their growth prospects to be more negative as a result of Trump's tariff policy.More More Trump tariff shock: how Switzerland is positioning itself
This content was published on Apr 10, 2025 Swiss companies, politicians and workers are scrambling to work out the true cost of punitive US tariffs.Read more: Trump tariff shock: how Switzerland is positioning itsel
