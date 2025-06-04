EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Northern Data Group Announces Opening of Next-Generation AI and High Performance Computing Data Center in Pittsburgh

Northern Data Group Announces Opening of Next-Generation AI and High Performance Computing Data Center in Pittsburgh



Planned 20MW of phased capacity specifically designed for most advanced AI model training requirements and High Performance Computing (HPC)

Equipped with latest liquid cooling technology to maximize performance and efficiency Facility to serve as model for future AI growth opportunities across North America

Frankfurt/Main, Germany – 4 June 2025 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2 ) (“Northern Data Group” or“Northern Data”), a leading provider of AI and High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, today announced the opening of its new North American AI and HPC data center located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. The Pittsburgh Data Center, acquired in early 2024, will be operated by Ardent Data Centers, Northern Data's wholly-owned HPC data center provider subsidiary. The facility has been purpose-built to provide a high-density, high-speed, and sustainable compute environment for the world's most innovative companies. With a total of 20MW of capacity expected through a phased development approach, the facility will house GPUs and large-scale compute infrastructure to manage complex and demanding workloads. Built specifically to utilize energy-efficient rear door heat exchanger (RDHx) and direct-to-chip (D2C) liquid cooling, this data center supports AI workloads and will target PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) as low as 1.15. Northern Data Group continues to progress development of a robust set of strategically located HPC data center sites in Europe and the US. The Company's current portfolio has the potential to provide access to more than 850MW of HPC-ready data center capacity.



John Hoffman, Chief Operating Officer of Northern Data Group, commented: “Today's announcement marks a significant step in Northern Data's goal of becoming a leading global AI infrastructure provider. Our commitment to strategic site selection, integration of the latest data center technologies and our modular design strategy positions us for significant growth opportunities.”



About Northern Data Group: Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2 ) is a leading provider of full-stack AI and High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging a network of high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to enable the world's most innovative companies. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive both technological and societal transformation. Northern Data has one of the largest GPU clusters in Europe through its Taiga Cloud business, while its Ardent Data Centers business has approximately 250MW of power deployed or coming online across eight global data centers by 2027. Northern Data enjoys access to cutting-edge chips and hardware for maximum performance and efficiency. At every step, our customers are supported by Northern Data's best-in-class technologists and engineers for rapid, flexible deployment. To learn more, please visit northerndata .



