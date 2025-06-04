EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy AG wins key order from Norlys Fibernet A/S in Denmark – Hydrogen fuel cells to power critical telecom infrastructure

04.06.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG wins key order from Norlys Fibernet A/S in Denmark – Hydrogen fuel cells to power critical telecom infrastructure

Hydrogen fuel cells to secure vital nodes for critical data traffic infrastructure

First major order for newly established subsidiary SFC Energy Denmark Delivery of total 235 kW fuel cell capacity, installation and commissioning will take place between August and December 2025 Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 4 June 2025 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE , ISIN: DE0007568578 ), a leading provider of fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received its first key order for its Danish subsidiary, SFC Energy Denmark ApS (“SFC Denmark”), founded in 2024. SFC will provide its hydrogen fuel cell technology for point of presence (“PoP”) stations in the fibre optic broadband networks of the Danish fibre-net wholesale company Norlys Fibernet A/S. These stations will be equipped with stationary hydrogen fuel cell solutions from SFC to ensure a reliable and climate-neutral emergency power supply. Norlys Fibernet has already secured more than 160 PoP stations against power outages using hydrogen fuel cells. This technology originates from Ballard Power Systems Europe A/S, whose stationary hydrogen fuel cell business has been part of SFC since last year. This is the first major order won from Norlys Fibernet under the SFC umbrella. Norlys Fibernet operates PoP stations across Denmark, which function as key nodes in the region's broadband infrastructure by connecting different fibre optic networks and managing consolidated data traffic. As part of critical infrastructure, these technical centres require reliable protection against power outages. Rather than using the widely adopted diesel generators or batteries, Norlys Fibernet has chosen emission-free hydrogen fuel cells to enable sustainable and low-maintenance energy generation. With this latest order, the number of Norlys Fibernet PoP stations equipped with emission-free emergency power supply will increase significantly. The order includes SFC hydrogen fuel cells of the type EFOY Hydrogen 5.0 Fuel Cell, which will be used in the stationary and scalable energy solutions EFOY H2Rack R5 and EFOY H2Rack R10. This will provide a total output of 235 kW. Delivery, installation and commissioning will take place between August and December of the current financial year. Subsequent maintenance will be carried out by technicians of SFC Denmark. Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG :“We are very grateful for the major order from Norlys Fibernet – it validates our strategic decision to expand in the hydrogen fuel cell market. With last year's acquisition of Ballard's stationary hydrogen fuel cell business in Denmark – including its technology, IP and customer base – we laid the foundation for targeted growth in the region. As envisaged, we are now able to leverage existing know-how, structures and long-standing customer relationships. Coupled with the growing demand for emergency power solutions in the fibre optic broadband market and other markets in critical infrastructure, we are well positioned to drive further profitable growth in Scandinavia.” Magnus Just Olesen, COO at Norlys Fibernet: “At Norlys Fibernet, we operate PoP stations to ensure reliable connections between different fibre optic networks. This is particularly important in crisis situations or during power outages. Hydrogen fuel cells offer maximum supply security, low maintenance requirements, and climate neutrality. This makes them ideal for securing critical infrastructure. Compared to battery solutions, fuel cells have the advantage of largely eliminating the need for rare earths and making use of ultracaps. Consequently, fuel cell technology directly supports our ESG strategy.” Further information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc .



About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG ( ) is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 75,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and has operating subsidiaries in Canada, India, the Netherlands, Romania, Denmark, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857 , ISIN: DE0007568578 ).



About Norlys Fibernet A/S

Norlys owns Denmark's largest fibre network with more than 900,000 addresses. With our open optic fibre network, you have the opportunity to choose internet, TV, and streaming among 14 different service providers to private households and businesses. You can read more at norlys/fritvalg .



SFC Investor Relations and Press:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: ...

Web: sfc



Norlys Fibernet A/S contact:

Michelle Hald

Press Officer Norlys

Phone +45 7210 8354

Email: ...



Thomas Klose Jensen

Press Advisor Norlys

Phone +45 7210 8354

Email: ...

04.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: SFC Energy AG Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7 85649 Brunnthal-Nord Germany Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100 Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0007568578 WKN: 756857 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2148940

End of News EQS News Service