SFC Energy AG Wins Key Order From Norlys Fibernet A/S In Denmark Hydrogen Fuel Cells To Power Critical Telecom Infrastructure

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 4 June 2025 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE , ISIN: DE0007568578 ), a leading provider of fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received its first key order for its Danish subsidiary, SFC Energy Denmark ApS (“SFC Denmark”), founded in 2024. SFC will provide its hydrogen fuel cell technology for point of presence (“PoP”) stations in the fibre optic broadband networks of the Danish fibre-net wholesale company Norlys Fibernet A/S. These stations will be equipped with stationary hydrogen fuel cell solutions from SFC to ensure a reliable and climate-neutral emergency power supply.
Norlys Fibernet has already secured more than 160 PoP stations against power outages using hydrogen fuel cells. This technology originates from Ballard Power Systems Europe A/S, whose stationary hydrogen fuel cell business has been part of SFC since last year. This is the first major order won from Norlys Fibernet under the SFC umbrella.
Norlys Fibernet operates PoP stations across Denmark, which function as key nodes in the region's broadband infrastructure by connecting different fibre optic networks and managing consolidated data traffic. As part of critical infrastructure, these technical centres require reliable protection against power outages. Rather than using the widely adopted diesel generators or batteries, Norlys Fibernet has chosen emission-free hydrogen fuel cells to enable sustainable and low-maintenance energy generation. With this latest order, the number of Norlys Fibernet PoP stations equipped with emission-free emergency power supply will increase significantly.
The order includes SFC hydrogen fuel cells of the type EFOY Hydrogen 5.0 Fuel Cell, which will be used in the stationary and scalable energy solutions EFOY H2Rack R5 and EFOY H2Rack R10. This will provide a total output of 235 kW. Delivery, installation and commissioning will take place between August and December of the current financial year. Subsequent maintenance will be carried out by technicians of SFC Denmark.
Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG :“We are very grateful for the major order from Norlys Fibernet – it validates our strategic decision to expand in the hydrogen fuel cell market. With last year's acquisition of Ballard's stationary hydrogen fuel cell business in Denmark – including its technology, IP and customer base – we laid the foundation for targeted growth in the region. As envisaged, we are now able to leverage existing know-how, structures and long-standing customer relationships. Coupled with the growing demand for emergency power solutions in the fibre optic broadband market and other markets in critical infrastructure, we are well positioned to drive further profitable growth in Scandinavia.”
Magnus Just Olesen, COO at Norlys Fibernet: “At Norlys Fibernet, we operate PoP stations to ensure reliable connections between different fibre optic networks. This is particularly important in crisis situations or during power outages. Hydrogen fuel cells offer maximum supply security, low maintenance requirements, and climate neutrality. This makes them ideal for securing critical infrastructure. Compared to battery solutions, fuel cells have the advantage of largely eliminating the need for rare earths and making use of ultracaps. Consequently, fuel cell technology directly supports our ESG strategy.”
