Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG HHLA Strengthens Commitment in Ukraine with Majority Stake in Eurobridge Intermodal Terminal Batiovo Hamburg, 4 June 2025 | Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is investing in a further terminal in Ukraine. The company is acquiring 60 percent of the shares in Eurobridge Intermodal Terminal LLC in Batiovo, western Ukraine. HHLA is thus underlining the strategic importance of Ukraine as a hub for continental container transport and at the same time strengthening its position in European rail freight transport. The terminal will be operated under the name“HHLA Eurobridge Batiovo” as a joint venture between HHLA International GmbH and the Ukrainian investment company Fortior Capital LLC. HHLA will acquire the majority stake and will continue to develop the terminal together with its rail subsidiary METRANS. The transaction is still subject to approval by the Ukrainian competition authorities. Angela Titzrath, CEO of HHLA: “HHLA has been active in Ukraine for over 20 years – we are committed to strengthening and purposefully expanding this engagement. Ukraine is and remains an important growth market with great potential for intermodal freight transport. Especially in challenging times, an efficient and reliable infrastructure is of central importance. The aim is to create a strong intermodal corridor between the EU and Ukraine, thereby contributing to economic integration – building bridges, as the name Eurobridge aptly describes.” Philip Sweens, Managing Director of HHLA International GmbH: “Our investment is a clear commitment to Ukraine's economic and logistical potential. The Eurobridge Terminal is currently undergoing extensive modernisation – a bulk cargo terminal is being transformed into an intermodal hub for container transport. Container operations are scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2025. At the same time, we are expanding our service portfolio to offer customers comprehensive, efficient and sustainable logistics solutions.” Peter Kiss, CEO of METRANS: “With our Europe-wide rail network and experience from operating 20 terminals, we are making a significant contribution to integrating the Eurobridge Terminal into the European logistics network. By connecting the terminal to the METRANS network, we will be able to offer our customers even more attractive transport solutions to Ukraine in the future.” Key location for European-Ukrainian freight transport

The HHLA Eurobridge Batiovo terminal is located near the EU border at a central intersection of several international railway corridors, making it an important hub for freight traffic between Ukraine, Hungary and Slovakia. Thanks to its access to standard gauge (1,435 mm) and broad gauge (1,520 mm) tracks, the terminal is ideally suited as an interface between the European and Ukrainian logistics networks. In the first stage of expansion, the terminal will be able to handle around 100,000 TEU per year and is designed for the transhipment of containers, grain and other general cargo. Capacity can be expanded if demand requires. With its stake in the Eurobridge Terminal, HHLA is strengthening its existing commitment in Ukraine, which already includes the operation of the HHLA Container Terminal Odessa and the local rail operator UIC Ukraine Intermodal Company (UIC). The new partnership improves access to ports and ensures seamless hinterland connections along central transport corridors – from the North Sea and Baltic Sea to the Black Sea. Find more information on the website: Eurobridge Facts & Figures



Terminal area: 69,000 m2

Storage area: up to 100,000 m2 in the first development stage Railway tracks:

Container:

2 tracks, each 1,435 mm (900 metres)

2 tracks, each 1,520 mm (910 metres)

Bulk cargo:

2 tracks, each 1,435 mm (880 metres)

2 tracks, each 1,520 mm (880 metres) Equipment: 2 storage cranes (RTG)

