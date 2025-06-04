403
Aster DM Healthcare Qatar Recognised As A Great Place To Work
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Aster DM Healthcare Qatar has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work, marking a significant milestone in its journey toward building a strong, inclusive, and empowering work culture.
With five medical centres and one multi-specialty hospital serving the local community, the certification reflects the organization's commitment to employee well-being, professional development, and values-driven leadership.
Aster has proudly served the people of Qatar for over 22 years, earning the trust of the community through compassionate care and clinical excellence.
Its employees remain at the heart of this journey, continuously driving innovation, empathy, and service across every touchpoint.
Kapil Chib, Chief Operating Officer – Aster Qatar:
"At Aster Qatar, our people are our strength. This recognition as a Great Place to Work reaffirms our belief that a supportive and purpose-driven work environment directly translates into better care for our patients."
Kiran Manjunath, HR Head – Human Resources:
"This milestone is the result of a people-first approach that fosters trust, transparency, and growth. We are deeply grateful to our employees, whose feedback and dedication made this recognition possible."
This recognition not only celebrates the organisation's team culture but also reinforces its ongoing efforts to create a workplace where individuals feel valued, empowered, and inspired to make a difference-every single day.
