403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
'Gulf Nations Crucial For Viable Green Transition'
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Gulf nations such as Qatar play a leading role in tackling climate change issues, demonstrating the viability of a renewable energy transition, Germany's former environment minister Dr Barbara Hendricks has said.
Speaking to Gulf Times on the sidelines of the recent Doha Climate Talks: Climate Diplomacy in Action, she called upon Qatar and its neighbours to spearhead the global energy transition, noting that such a shift represents a“new economic chance” and is crucial as 80-90% of known fossil fuel resources must ultimately remain untapped.
“To convince that it is possible to do so, countries like Qatar are very important,” she stated.
Reflecting on the broader state of global climate diplomacy especially from the perspective of the Global South, Dr Hendricks – who personally negotiated the Paris Agreement for Germany – offered a moderated but hopeful assessment.
“I think we're on track, we're a little bit late, we ought to be more quick but the pledges are on the table and we are able to implement it,” she said.
The former minister stressed that effective implementation, requiring financial, technological, and political commitment, is essential, in addition to building public support for climate action.
“We need convincing our societies of the necessity of tackling climate change and so I think, yes, we ought to be quicker but we are on track,” she pointed out.
The Doha Climate Talks, organised in partnership with the German embassy in Doha, Arab Youth Climate Movement Qatar, and Msheireb Museums, aims foster diplomatic co-operation to address pressing climate challenges.
The event gathered more than 100 experts, envoys, and youth leaders in Doha for a climate dialogue with Dr Hendricks, focusing on the Paris Agreement's legacy and the urgent need to bridge the global ambition gap.
When asked about lessons from her tenure applicable to current multilateral efforts, particularly in the Middle East, Dr Hendricks underlined the ongoing nature of the climate task.
“It is a task which is ongoing and which has not changed very much in the last years, but the task is not diminished,” she said.
Despite the immense scale of the challenge, Dr Hendricks expressed optimism.
“The task is huge but we're able to do it and so we ought to be hopeful,” she said, and urged consistent, daily collaboration with responsible people within their respective countries.
Speaking to Gulf Times on the sidelines of the recent Doha Climate Talks: Climate Diplomacy in Action, she called upon Qatar and its neighbours to spearhead the global energy transition, noting that such a shift represents a“new economic chance” and is crucial as 80-90% of known fossil fuel resources must ultimately remain untapped.
“To convince that it is possible to do so, countries like Qatar are very important,” she stated.
Reflecting on the broader state of global climate diplomacy especially from the perspective of the Global South, Dr Hendricks – who personally negotiated the Paris Agreement for Germany – offered a moderated but hopeful assessment.
“I think we're on track, we're a little bit late, we ought to be more quick but the pledges are on the table and we are able to implement it,” she said.
The former minister stressed that effective implementation, requiring financial, technological, and political commitment, is essential, in addition to building public support for climate action.
“We need convincing our societies of the necessity of tackling climate change and so I think, yes, we ought to be quicker but we are on track,” she pointed out.
The Doha Climate Talks, organised in partnership with the German embassy in Doha, Arab Youth Climate Movement Qatar, and Msheireb Museums, aims foster diplomatic co-operation to address pressing climate challenges.
The event gathered more than 100 experts, envoys, and youth leaders in Doha for a climate dialogue with Dr Hendricks, focusing on the Paris Agreement's legacy and the urgent need to bridge the global ambition gap.
When asked about lessons from her tenure applicable to current multilateral efforts, particularly in the Middle East, Dr Hendricks underlined the ongoing nature of the climate task.
“It is a task which is ongoing and which has not changed very much in the last years, but the task is not diminished,” she said.
Despite the immense scale of the challenge, Dr Hendricks expressed optimism.
“The task is huge but we're able to do it and so we ought to be hopeful,” she said, and urged consistent, daily collaboration with responsible people within their respective countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment